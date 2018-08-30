Suspected leptospirosis death:Step up vigil, Health Dept tells people

Gopika I S By

KOCHI:Post floods, the scare of communicable diseases has been looming large over the state.While the flood-affected people attempt to find their feet again, there has been a case of suspected leptospirosis death in Ernakulam. Warning has been issued across the state to be careful and approach a hospital in case of any symptom of fever or myalgia (pain in the muscles).

While 25 cases of leptospirosis have been confirmed in the state so far, doctors said not all cases were due to the floods. Three cases of suspected leptospirosis were reported on Tuesday alone in Ernakulam from flood-affected areas, with the latest instance taking the death count to four. The routine diagnosis of the disease and the flood-induced cases are being documented separately in Ernakulam district, officers said.

“The antibodies will take at least five days to show up in the blood. The test done was IGM. Clinically, the symptoms the patient showed point to a case of leptospirosis,” said Vinu K P, epidermiologist, DMO Office.

“We have distributed doxycycline to all areas. Some people could have been affected for longer while they escaped the flooded houses even before the situation got worse. We have emphasised on the need to have the medicine for those who have come in contact with floodwater. The need to approach a hospital at the beginning of fever is also advised.” He said there is no need to panic as long as people follow the instructions issued by the Health Department. “It gets deadly when it affects someone with diabetes, cholesterol or blood pressure, or is alcoholic,” he said.

Thrissur-Palakkad

Three suspected cases were earlier identified from the camps in Thrissur, with the patients being admitted to the general hospital. While tests turned negative, three new suspected cases were reported from the Thrissur Medical College. In Palakkad, five confirmed and 12 suspected cases have been reported. Two of them are admitted to the Jubilee Mission Hospital while three have been moved to the Thrissur Medical College.

“They had no kit to confirm leptospirosis,” said Dr Bindhu Thomas, Thrissur DMO. “We will provide it, and by Thursday evening, we should be able to know the nature of these cases. Post floods, the chances of leptospirosis are high. That’s why we keep on emphasising against self-treatment.”Though floods had not touched the regions where leptospirosis occurred in Palakkad, the areas are closer to rivers. ‘Disaster tourism’ is alleged to be a reason for the occurrence there.

“People were amazed when water first flooded many regions of Palakkad. Some farmers and people who went fishing are also on the list. It has cropped up in areas like Kuzhalmannam, Kannadi, Alathur, Kongad and Chittoor,” said the Palakkad DMO.

Kozhikode-Malappuram

In Kozhikode, 11 cases of confirmed leptospirosis have been reported while the number of suspected cases is 14. Kuttiyadi, Mukkom, Perumanna, Kunnamangalam, Vadakara, Eranhipalam, GA College, Mankav and West Hill are the areas where it has been detected. In Malappuram, Thripanachy, Pothukal, Kondotty, Vazhayur, Odakkayam, Thrikalangode, Vandur and Chathallur regions have reported cases. Eight cases are confirmed while seven are suspected.

Other districts

Confirmed cases

Thiruvananthapuram-4

Kollam -2

Suspected cases

Wayanad and Idukki -2

Pathanamthitta and Kottayam -4

Alappuzha -3

Kannur -2

Dos and don’ts

Must have doxycycline as instructed by Health Department and doctors

Must approach hospital if any sign of fever, muscle pain, bleeding, chills, red eyes or headache occurs. It takes 4-19 days for symptoms to show up in the affected persons

While engaged in the cleaning process, proper protection must be taken by all to ensure that there is no contact with polluted water and mud lingering in the buildings. People with any sort of injury on their bodies must refrain from taking part in the cleaning process.

Online tool kit to prevent diseases

T’Puram: In an effort to prevent contagious diseases in flood-hit areas, the Health Department has come up with an online tool kit. A high-level review meeting chaired by Health Minister K K Shailaja on Wednesday decided to strengthen prevention measures against leptospirosis. To coordinate prevention activities, an online monitoring mechanism has been set up under the State PEID (Prevention of Epidemics and Infectious Disease) Cell. Using the online kit, health workers in each district can record details about diseases. The online tool kit should be used by all health workers. District Collectors will be directed to take adequate steps, said the minister. The tool kit will record all information, including the details of the patients and relief camps. Using which it would be possible to identify the people he/she has come into contact with.