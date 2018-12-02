Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran rules out removal of barricades at Sabarimala

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has ruled out the removal of barricades installed at Lower Thirumuttom, North Nada and Valiyanadapandal.Talking to media persons after presiding over the reviewing meeting on the arrangements for the ongoing Mandala-Makaravilakku season on Saturday, the Devaswom Minister said that the prohibitory order and other restrictions imposed at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilackal and Elavunkal would continue. The decision for clamping the restrictions was taken by the police and revenue authorities as part of the security measures, the Minister said.

Surendran challenged Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala to provide proof for lack of facilities for the pilgrims at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilackal pilgrim base camp.

The remarks made by the Opposition Leader in the Assembly were baseless, said Kadakampally and invited Chennithala for a joint visit to Saannidhanam, Pampa and Nilackal to prove that the basic facilities offered to the pilgrims were adequate.

The Minister said that he already visited all the three centres and talked to about 300 pilgrims, including those who came from Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Karnataka and Telangana, and none of them raised any complaints against inadequate basic facilities. He said that the basic facilities that were destroyed due to the flood at Pampa were restored.However, the sand formation at Pampa-Triveni would be a cause of concern for the restoration work, the minister said.

The government will approach the Supreme Court for a permanent solution for the huge deposits of sand at Pampa. When asked on the decision of boycott of Nair Service Society (NSS) from the meeting to be convened by the Chief Minister, the minister expressed the hope that the NSS would not do so.

The review meeting chaired by the minister was stormy as the devaswom commissioner requested him for the removal of barricades installed at Lower Thirumuttom. However, the minister turned down the request by saying that the measure was part of the security precaution.Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, member K P Sankaradas, devaswom secretary K R Jyothilal, IG of police Dhinendra Kashyap, District Collector P A Nooh, devaswom commissioner N Vasu were among those were present at the review meeting.