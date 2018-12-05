Campus Front of India leader quits condemning attack on SFI, says outfit wants more Abhimanyus

Parvathi Benu By

A day after Shinu, a student of Iqbal College in Thiruvananthapuram was allegedly assaulted by the members of the Campus Front of India (CFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the college's CFI Unit Secretary, Aslam Yoosuf, resigned from his post, condemning the attack. Aslam, a third-year student of BA Communicative English had put up a Facebook post which said that acts of violence have become a part of both SDPI and CFI and are creating more Abhimanyus on campuses across Kerala. The CFI denied the allegations and accused the SFI of hacking into Aslam's profile and updating the status.

"On December 3, 2018, CFI conducted its proclamation rally. The local activists of SDPI created a ruckus during the same and attacked one of the SFI activists and attempted to murder him. As a mark of protest against this unethical activity, I am resigning from all the posts of the organisation. This is an attempt from the part of CFI to create more and more Abhimanyu's inside campuses. I am leaving this organisation forever," Aslam wrote on December 4.

But, Sajeer Kallambalam, the CFI Thiruvananthapuram District President, denied all the claims. "The SFI activists violently marched towards the CFI rally and three of our members are now hospitalised. We've lodged a police complaint against this," he said. He added that there is no way Aslam would put up such a Facebook post and that the organisation suspects foul play.



"We're yet to have a word with Aslam about this. But I don't believe that he would ever do something to defame the organisation. The primary internal investigation on this reveals that someone else has posted the status from Aslam's Facebook account," he said.

No violence in the college campus

The college's principal Dr Abdul Khalam tells us that despite these incidents, there is no atmosphere of violence in the college campus. "CFI doesn't have many supporters in the college. A few days back, they conducted a rally outside the campus and were provoked by the SFI members. Things took a violent turn and a student named Shinu was attacked," he said.

He said that the SFI had called for a strike condemning this, but regular classes are being conducted as usual.

