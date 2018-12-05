Home States Kerala

LDF to join women’s wall against discrimination

Briefing the decisions at the LDF meet, convener A Vijayaraghavan said the Left front would convene a meeting of Left-affiliated women’s organisations to support the move.

Published: 05th December 2018 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF will support the women’s wall on January 1 to be organised by renaissance organisations along with the state government. Meanwhile, there are indications of confusion within the Left front over the women’s wall.

Briefing the decisions at the LDF meet, convener A Vijayaraghavan said the Left front would convene a meeting of Left-affiliated women’s organisations to support the move. Separate meetings of women organisations affiliated with Left parties and their mass organisations will be called in addition to a state-level meeting.

READ | Hindu organisations to form human wall against discrimination towards women

The LDF will convene district-level meetings on December 8 in all districts in addition to organising committee meetings at all constituencies, panchayats and booths before December 15. “There will be a major campaign to take on the false propaganda by the UDF and the BJP. Regional-level meetings and house visits will be carried out,” he said.

Vijayaraghavan said attempts are being made to pull the society backwards and bring back primitive customs to Kerala society. The women’s wall will be the biggest social intervention to resist this move to take the society backwards.

Responding to questions, he said the criticisms raised by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala are immature and foolish. The LDF meet on December 26 will discuss the Left front expansion and entry of new parties.

Anyone who welcomes the effort to continue the renaissance move can join hands with the women’s wall, said the LDF convener. He was responding to questions on including Hindu Parliament leader C P Sugathan - known for his stand against women’s entry in Sabarimala - and the recent remarks by SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan. He hinted that irrespective of whether they oppose women’s entry to Sabarimala, they can take part in the Women’s Wall if they support the renaissance movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
renaissance women’s wall Kerala women’s wall LDF human wall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp