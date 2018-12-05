LDF to join women’s wall against discrimination

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF will support the women’s wall on January 1 to be organised by renaissance organisations along with the state government. Meanwhile, there are indications of confusion within the Left front over the women’s wall.

Briefing the decisions at the LDF meet, convener A Vijayaraghavan said the Left front would convene a meeting of Left-affiliated women’s organisations to support the move. Separate meetings of women organisations affiliated with Left parties and their mass organisations will be called in addition to a state-level meeting.

READ | Hindu organisations to form human wall against discrimination towards women

The LDF will convene district-level meetings on December 8 in all districts in addition to organising committee meetings at all constituencies, panchayats and booths before December 15. “There will be a major campaign to take on the false propaganda by the UDF and the BJP. Regional-level meetings and house visits will be carried out,” he said.

Vijayaraghavan said attempts are being made to pull the society backwards and bring back primitive customs to Kerala society. The women’s wall will be the biggest social intervention to resist this move to take the society backwards.

Responding to questions, he said the criticisms raised by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala are immature and foolish. The LDF meet on December 26 will discuss the Left front expansion and entry of new parties.

Anyone who welcomes the effort to continue the renaissance move can join hands with the women’s wall, said the LDF convener. He was responding to questions on including Hindu Parliament leader C P Sugathan - known for his stand against women’s entry in Sabarimala - and the recent remarks by SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan. He hinted that irrespective of whether they oppose women’s entry to Sabarimala, they can take part in the Women’s Wall if they support the renaissance movement.