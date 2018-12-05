Home States Kerala

Students, goons attack residents for questioning Tik Tok challenge in Tirur; 12 booked

They also pelted stones at houses and shops, injuring a woman.

Published: 05th December 2018 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

The Kerala Police had earlier put up a post urging people not to invite trouble by performing “Nillu Nillu” in a dangerous manner (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Tirur police have registered a case against 12 persons following an attack on local residents by a group of students, which left eight persons injured. The students had blocked Annara road in Tirur city on Friday to hold the viral Tik Tok ‘challenge’ of dancing in front of moving vehicles.

ALSO READ | 'Nillu Nillu' Tik Tok challenge: Look before you leap, reminds Kerala police

Some residents questioned them and this led to minor clashes. Supported by goons, some of the students came back on Monday and attacked residents and shop owners.

They also pelted stones at houses and shops, injuring a woman. A police force from Tirur station rushed to the spot but the gang managed to escape.


Tirur SI Sumesh Sudhakaran said a probe was launched and the attackers will be arrested soon.

Tik Tok challenge Nillu nillu challenge

Comments

