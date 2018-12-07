Parassinikkadavu sexual assault: Eight more persons arrested

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The cops arrested eight more persons, including the father of the 16-year-old victim, on Thursday in connection with the Parassinikkadavu sexual assault. With this the total number of the people arrested in the case went up to 13.

Of the eight persons arrested, three – Mridul, 24, of Parassinikkadavu; and Nikhil, 20, of Parassinikkadavu Thali, besides the girl’s father – were nabbed by the Valapattanam police. Four persons – Vysakh, 22, of Vadakkancherry; Jithin, 27, of Mattool; Shyam Mohan, 25, of Thaliyil; and Shyam’s cousin K Sajin, 26 of Thaliyil, were arrested by the Taliparamba police, while Sarath of Muzhappilangad was arrested by the Edakkad police.

The cops made the arrests under the supervision of Taliparamba DySP K V Venugopal.