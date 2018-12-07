Home States Kerala

Sabarimala protests: BJP general secretary K Surendran gets bail

BJP general secretary K Surendran was initially arrested on November 17 from Nilackal, base camp, while on way to the Sabarimala Temple after he attempted to defy prohibitory orders.

Published: 07th December 2018 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

K Surendran

Kerala BJP leader K Surendran (File | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala High Court Friday granted conditional bail to BJP general secretary K Surendran in a case related to alleged attack on a 52-year old woman pilgrim by frenzied Lord Ayyappa devotees at the Sabarimala Temple on November 6.

Justice V Raja Vijayaraghavan directed Surendran to surrender his passport, not to enter the Pathanamthitta District, in which the Lord Ayyappa temple is located, till the charge sheet in the case is filed and furnish a bail bond of Rs two lakh.

During the hearing, the state government had strongly opposed the relief, saying Surendran, if released on bail, would attempt to incite violence at the hill shrine.

This is the second case related to the Sabarimala protests in which the BJP leader had been granted bail.

He was initially arrested on November 17 from Nilakkal, base camp, while on way to the Sabarimala Temple after he attempted to defy prohibitory orders and refused to go back despite a request from the police.

Surendran was granted bail in the case on November 21 by a court in Pathanamthitta, but remained in prison till date as he was also booked in the case related to the alleged attack on the woman pilgrim.

The woman pilgrim, who had come to the Sannidhanam for the 'choorunu' (rice feeding ceremony) of her grandchild, was blocked and allegedly attacked by angry devotees on November 6, during a special puja, suspecting her to be in the "barred" age group of 10-50.

Sabarimala had witnessed violent protests by a section of devotees against the state government's decision to implement the September 28 order of the Supreme Court, allowing entry of women of all age groups into the shrine.

The BJP has criticised the state government over the arrest of Surendran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala row K Surendran BJP general secretary K Surendran Nilakkal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp