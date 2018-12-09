Kerala School Youth Festival: A gala fest on a shoestring budget

Anilkumar T By

ALAPPUZHA: The state government’s decision to cut down cost during the 59th State School Youth Festival at Alappuzha was carved out of the lessons the deluge has taught. As part of it, the government has allotted a meagre amount of Rs 40 lakh for the overall expenses of the fest. Though several people expressed concern about the cost-cutting formula playing spoil-sport, they were proved wrong as the lack of funds neither dampened the festive spirit nor hampered the smooth conduct of the event.

If the government’s intention is to promote students, the same cost-cutting principle should be applied in the upcoming youth festivals. Every year, the government spends a huge amount which is not all benefiting participants. When Express accessed the expense report of last year’s festival, it was found around Rs 2 crore had been spent for the event.

As per the report, last year, Rs 33 lakh had been spent for the stage and pavilion alone and around Rs 20 lakh was set aside for the trophy and reception committee. The expense for serving food was pegged at Rs 32 lakh. But this year, the government completely cancelled the inaugural function along with the distribution of trophies. With the support of the teachers’ association, serving of food was also made a no-cost affair.