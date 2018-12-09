Home States Kerala

Kerala State School Festival: Tough fight for the championship title

Thrissur district had to be content with the third position with 577 points. Meanwhile, Kannur district is also sharing the third position.

Published: 09th December 2018 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Students of IKTHSS, Cherukulamba, Malappuram, which grabbed ‘A’ grade posing after the kolkali competition in HSS category at the State Youth Festival | A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The penultimate day of the competitions at the 59th Kerala State School Festival at Alappuzha witnessed a fierce battle between four districts - Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Thrissur - to clinch the overall championship title.

When the results of the major items were announced on Saturday, the defending champion Kozhikode led the points table with a score of 592. Palakkad district which unleashed a stellar performance secured 590 points.

Thrissur district had to be content with the third position with 577 points. Meanwhile, Kannur district is also sharing the third position. However, the performance of the host district spread a disappointing note among the local people. At the time of filing the report, Alappuzha district plunged into seventh position. Ernakulam and Malappuram shared the 6th and 5th position respectively.

READ | Kerala School Youth Festival: A gala fest on a shoestring budget

Meanwhile, in the school-wise point table, BSS Gurukalam HSS, Alathur, in Palakkad district is leading in both the HS and HSS category with 76 and 72 points respectively.

Slow start

Though the programmes at all the venues were scheduled to be held at 9 am, most of them started an hour late. 

Even the venues which didn’t require any preparation also failed to be ready on time, leading to several events finishing late at night.

Protest at venue 6

The TD School venue in the morning witnessed a protest with the koodiyattam contestants complaining about the pathetic state of the venue. Since the stage was small in size, the contestants raised the demand to shift the venue. Though the organisers were reluctant to agree initially, they had to relent eventually.

Celebrities fail to turn up

Though the school art fest played a major role in nurturing several actors, many of them failed to turn up to encourage the budding talents. Only actor Anu Sithara was present to congratulate the students.  

Vattanode school grabs drama title

Alappuzha: GVHSS Vattanode, Palakkad, has bagged ‘A’  grade in the drama competition of the HS category. ‘Meenkuttayile Subarkam’ a drama depiction of the drama ‘Fruits paradise’ written by Czechoslovak playwright Vera Chytilova, was the theme of the drama. A total of 23 teams, including appeal contestants, performed in the event. Abin Babu, who played Musthafa in the drama, was chosen the best actor. The drama written by Reghunath was directed by Arun Lal. In the last state school festival, the same school had won the drama title.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala State School Festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp