Kerala: Kannur International Airport opens, first flight to Abu Dhabi flagged off

Kannur International Airport is the fourth international airport in the state, the rest are in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

Published: 09th December 2018 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 05:03 AM

KANNUR: A festive mood prevailed in Mattannur where local people came with their families in big numbers. Perhaps their long wait for such an occasion might have added to their excitement. For them, it seemed to be a moment of pride and glory.

And the excitement reached a crescendo when the first flight —Air India Express from Kannur to Abu Dhabi — took off from the runway to the blue skies. The occasion was the inauguration of the Kannur Airport, the state’s fourth international aerodrome spread across 2,300 acres, which was dedicated to the nation on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu jointly opened it.
In his inaugural speech after flagging off the first flight, Pinarayi specially mentioned the support of the people, which he said emboldens the government to take brave decisions.

Prabhu, on his part, congratulated the state government for creating a wonderful development model. 

