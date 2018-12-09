Home States Kerala

Proud moment for trio at air traffic control in Kannur International Airport

When Kannur International Airport becomes operational on Sunday, the air traffic control will be safe in the hands of people from Kannur.

Published: 09th December 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: When Kannur International Airport becomes operational on Sunday, the air traffic control will be safe in the hands of people from Kannur. When the first flight from the airport takes off on Sunday,  it will be controlled by three Kannur natives and interestingly, one among them is a woman. 

Airports Authority of India (AAI)  air traffic control Deputy GM G Pradeep Kumar,  Assistant GM  Sreelesh Sreedharan, and Junior Executive P V Hridya are excited over the opportunity to control the first commercial flight taking off from the airport in their hometown.

“No doubt, it will be a proud and emotional moment,’’ said Pradeep Kumar, who is also heading the overall operations of air traffic services at Kannur Airport. A native of Peravoor near Iritty, Pradeep Kumar joined AAI in 1988 and has served at Mumbai, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Coimbatore airports.

READ | Airport inauguration: Kannur to sprout wings, take to the skies today

Pradeep has been stationed in Kannur for the past two years after AAI entrusted him with the responsibility of setting up Air traffic-related facilities at the airport. According to  Pradeep, he has an emotional bond with the airport as he was unofficially involved in the feasibility study carried out by the AAI in the late 1990s for the airport.  Pradeep  is  experienced in air side operations and terminal management also. Air Traffic Control assistant GM Sreelesh Sreedharan is a native of Pattiam.  Sreelesh was previously serving at Mangalore airport. “I am very lucky to have the rare opportunity to be a part of air traffic control in the airport in my hometown,’’ said  Sreelesh.  Besides Mangaluru, he has served at Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram ATCs.  He had also been an instructor at Mangaluru. 
In  Kannur he dones role of instructor-cum-controller.

Junior air traffic control executive P V Hridya from Dharmasala is the woman presence among the ‘Kannur team’. She joined AAI in 2016 and has served at Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru  airports. 
“This is an exciting opportunity to serve at the airport in my hometown from the very first day of its commercial operations,” she said.

Assistant GM  L T  Renjini from Kottayam,  assistant managers Nithin Bose and Vishnu S L  from Kochi and junior executive Kiran Sekhar from Malappuram are the other Malayali air traffic controllers at the airport. Supporting staff members include  Suja C V from Neeleswaram and  Chandran V V from Nadapuram.

More staff is expected to join the air traffic services soon. The area in a radius of 40 km and 14,500 ft height will be under the control of Kannur ATC, Pradeep said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannur International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp