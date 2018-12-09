Home States Kerala

Kannur's hopes soar as airport opens on Sunday

Kannur International Airport will be jointly inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu at 10 am.

Kannur International Airport.

KANNUR: Providing a global gateway in the north Malabar region, the Kannur International Airport will be inaugurated on Sunday morning.

Extending its wings to the skies of development, Kannur will fly high on Sunday as the much-awaited dream project of the Kerala Government, the Kannur International Airport will be jointly inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu at 10 am. As the district gets ready to celebrate the moment of glory, the district administration too has put in place all arrangements to make the inaugural ceremony a hassle-free one. 

The district administration has arranged 90 buses to take  the visitors who come to witness the event, from Mattannur to the airport as no private vehicles will be allowed to enter the road leading to the airport.  The first flight will be jointly flagged off by the Chief Minister and the Union Minister as the Air India Express from Kannur to Abu Dhabi will take off at 9.55 am. 

The function will begin at 6 am as the passengers of the first flight will be given a warm reception at Vayanthode. They will be brought to the airport from Vayanthode in a special vehicle at 6.30 am. At 7 am, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, state ministers and dignitaries will give a reception to the passengers in front of the departure terminal. 

The boarding pass for the passengers will be issued at 7.15 am. Entertainment programmes on the main stage will begin at 7.30 am. The VIP lounge at the departure area will be inaugurated by Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally at 7.45 am. 

The foreign exchange counter in the departure area will be inaugurated by Health Minister K K Shailaja at 8.05 am. The unveiling of ‘Malabar Handloom ‘ installation at International Security Hold, will be done by minister Jayarajan at 8.15 am. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan will inaugurate the Food and Beverages services at 8.25 am. 

The Chief Minister will receive the guard of honour from the CISF at 9 am. National Flag will be hoisted at 9.30 am. Then the CM, the Union Minister and other ministers will jointly light the lamp at the departure terminal. 

At 9.55 am the first flight will be flagged off. The inaugural function at the main stage will begin at 10 am. The Chief Minister will deliver the inaugural speech. Minister Jayarajan will preside over. Union Minister Suresh Prabhu will deliver the keynote address. Chief Secretary Tom Jose and KIAL MD V Thulasidas , ministers and other dignitaries will also speak.

 

