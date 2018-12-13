Sabarimala row: Ayyappa devotee sets self ablaze at BJP protest site

By UNI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An Ayyappa devotee attempted to commit suicide by pouring kerosene over himself in front of a tent, where a former president of Kerala BJP is staging an indefinite hunger strike, at 0200 hrs on Thursday.

Alleging that the Government was paying no heed to Sabarimala issue and the hunger strike by the BJP leader, the devotee poured kerosene on his head and tried to set himself on fire. The man identified as Venugopal belongs to Muttada here, suffered more than 70 per cent burn injuries.

A few policemen and a small group of people, who were at the dharna venue, snatched the kerosene can from him and tried to put out the fire and save him.

Police rushed him to the Government Medical College Hospital here and his condition is said to be critical.

The shocking incident happened in front of the tent where former Kerala BJP president CK Padmanabhan is staging an indefinite hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of Section 144 CrPC in Sabarimala and many police restrictions at the hillock temple.

Later, talking to mediapersons here, BJP State General Secretary MT Ramesh alleged that the Government was not providing proper security at the venue where BJP leaders are staging indefinite dharna.