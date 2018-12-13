3 lakh women to be part of ‘human wall’ in district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three lakh women in the capital district will participate in the human wall of women to uphold renaissance values. The women will line up from Kadambattukonam on the northern border of the district to the Ayyankali Square at Vellayambalam.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran chaired the review meeting for the programme held at the Collectorate on Wednesday. The minister, in his inaugural address, said Kerala was the only state that could ensure representation of women in all sectors.

The human wall is not related to Sabarimala, the minister said. “That is a different topic. It is under consideration of the Supreme Court,” he said.

The minister urged the people to be vigilant against some misleading campaigns. An organising committee has been formed with the District Collector as convenor. District Information officer and District Social Justice officer are joint convenors. Executive members are staff representatives of different government departments and organisations. Meetings in the Assembly constituency-level will be held before December 18. LSG-level meetings will be held before December 20. House visits will be held in all wards between December 20 and 24.

The human wall will be formed on January 1 at 4 pm. The trial run will be held at 3.30 pm and the pledge will be taken at 4 pm. Prominent personalities in the social and cultural sectors will administer the pledge.

Public meeting and cultural programmes will be held at Ayyankali Square, Public Office, Vikas Bhavan, Pattom, Kesavadasapuram, Ulloor, Sreekaryam, Kazhakoottam, Karyavattom, Kaniyapuram, Mangalapuram, Korani, Mamom, Attingal, KSRTC bus stand, Kacherinada, Alamcode, Kallambalam, Navayikulam and Kadambattukonam. The review meeting was attended by Mayor V K Prasanth, district panchayat president V K Madhu and District Collector K Vasuki.