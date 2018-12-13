Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

3 lakh women to be part of ‘human wall’ in district

The human wall is not related to Sabarimala, the minister said. “That is a different topic. It is under consideration of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Published: 13th December 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three lakh women in the capital district will participate in the human wall of women to uphold renaissance values. The women will line up from Kadambattukonam on the northern border of the district to the Ayyankali Square at Vellayambalam.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran chaired the review meeting for the programme held at the Collectorate on Wednesday. The minister, in his inaugural address, said Kerala was the only state that could ensure representation of women in all sectors. 

The human wall is not related to Sabarimala, the minister said. “That is a different topic. It is under consideration of the Supreme Court,” he said.

The minister urged the people to be vigilant against some misleading campaigns. An organising committee has been formed with the District Collector as convenor. District Information officer and District Social Justice officer are joint convenors. Executive members are staff representatives of different government departments and organisations. Meetings in the Assembly constituency-level will be held before December 18. LSG-level meetings will be held before December 20. House visits will be held in all wards between December 20 and 24. 

The human wall will be formed on January 1 at 4 pm. The trial run will be held at 3.30 pm and the pledge will be taken at 4 pm. Prominent personalities in the social and cultural sectors will administer the pledge. 
Public meeting and cultural programmes will be held at Ayyankali Square, Public Office, Vikas Bhavan, Pattom, Kesavadasapuram, Ulloor, Sreekaryam, Kazhakoottam, Karyavattom, Kaniyapuram, Mangalapuram, Korani, Mamom, Attingal, KSRTC bus stand, Kacherinada, Alamcode, Kallambalam, Navayikulam and Kadambattukonam. The review meeting was attended by Mayor V K Prasanth, district panchayat president V K Madhu and District Collector K Vasuki.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayyankali Square Vellayambalam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp