Kerala women's wall: Around five lakh women to participate in Kannur

KANNUR: The women's wall, which will be organised by the state government with an intention to uphold renaissance values and gender equality in society, will witness a huge participation from the district, said the organising committee. Around five lakh women are expected to participate in the wall, which will be organised on January 1 from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram.

The organising committee, which was formed on Wednesday, with ministers Ramachandran Kadannappally, EP Jayarajan and KK Shylaja as chief patrons, has expressed hope that the event will be a great success and will provide the much-needed impetus to the government's attempt to restore renaissance values in society.

Former MLA B Raghavan, vice-chairman of Renaissance Protection Committee, inaugurated the organising committee meeting. Corporation Mayor E P Latha presided over.

The women's wall will be formed from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram, in a stretch of 620 km, on the western side of the National Highway on January 1, 2019 at 4 pm. Committees will be formed at the local levels for the successful implementation of the programme before December 20.

District Collector Mir Muhammad Ali, District Information Officer E K Padmanabhan, panchayat presidents association district president Mythili Ramanan, secretary M Raghavan, Kuthuparamba municipal chairman M Sukumaran and district social justice officer K Rajeevan spoke. District panchayat standing committee chairperson K P Jayabalan, district planning officer K Prakashan, Kudumbashree Mission district coordinator Dr M Surjith and library council district secretary P K Baiju participated.

Presidents of various local bodies, secretaries of block panchayats, heads of various government departments, representatives of various community organisations, representatives of women-youth organisations also participated in the meeting.

MPs and MLAs will be the district-level patrons of the organising committee. The Mayor will be the chairperson of the committee and district panchayat president K V Sumesh will be the vice-chairperson. The convener of the committee will be District Collector Mir Muhammad Ali.