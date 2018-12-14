Home States Kerala

1.5 lakh Kudumbashree workers to take part in women's wall in Malappuram

In the district, the women wall will be organised on the 55-km stretch from Ramanattukara to Perinthalmanna

Image of Kudumbashree members for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Kudumbashree mission has chalked comprehensive plans for the successful conduct of the women's wall in the district. If things go as scripted, around 1.5 lakh Kudumbashree members in the district will take part in the women wall to be held on January 1.

According to district mission coordinator C K Hemalatha, intensified campaigns will be organised across the district to ensure the participation of Kudumbashree members.

In the district, the women wall will be organised on the 55-km stretch from Ramanattukara to Perinthalmanna. For this, the mission has divided the stretch into three parts: Ramanattukara-Morayur, Morayur-Malappuram and Malappuram-Perinthalmanna.

Kudumbashree members from Tirurangadi, Kondotty, Areekode and Nilambur blocks will form the 19.7-km long wall from Ramanattukara to Morayur, while workers from Tirur, Vengara, Malappuram, Kalikavu and Tanur blocks will be part of the 15.6-km long wall from Morayur to Malappuram.

The district mission will field its members from Ponnani, Perumpadappu, Mankada, Kuttippuram, Wandoor and Perinthalmanna blocks on the 24.4 km-long stretch from Malappuram to Perinthalmanna.

According to a statement issued by Hemalatha, the community development societies (CDS) have been told to hold special meetings on December 15 and 16 in all neighbourhood groups across the district. The CDSs will collect the details of the members and take the total number of members willing to attend the event.

Ahead of the programme, the Kudumbashree Mission has planned district-wide campaigns. A poster making competition will be held on December 25 and 26 for Kudumbashree and Balasabha members. Selected posters will be circulated across the district. Besides, a bike rally of women will be held heralding the message of women's wall and Kerala renaissance.

