Kerala activist Rehana Fathima, arrested for 'hurting religious sentiments', gets bail

By Online Desk

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to Rehana Fathima, who was arrested for allegedly attempting to 'hurt religious sentiments' through her social media posts.

The HC, while granting bail, asked her not to comment or post anything that would hurt religious sentiments. The activist was also directed not to enter the limits of Pampa police station.

Fathima's bail plea was earlier dismissed by Pathanamthitta Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on December 4. In her plea, Fathima said she had been in judicial custody since November 27 and her continued detention in the case was not required.

The allegation does not spell out the creation of disharmony, enmity, hatred or ill will between different religions, groups, castes or communities, the plea had stated.

Fathima had posted a photograph on Facebook dressed up as an Ayyappa devotee wearing black for which the police had booked her under section 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.