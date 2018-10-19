Home States Kerala

House of activist Rehana Fathima who tried to enter Sabarimala vandalised

Window panes were shattered from stone-pelting and a gas cylinder and flower pots were thrown onto the road in front of the house.

Published: 19th October 2018 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kochi-based rights activist Rehana Fathima (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

Two men vandalised the house of Kochi-based rights activist, Rehana Fathima, after she and a journalist from Hyderabad, Kavitha Jakkala, tried to enter Sabarimala temple on Friday.

The two women were stopped by protestors at the entry point into the sanctum sanctorum (Sannidhanam), despite having protection from a police force made up of more than 100 men. 

Rehana Fathima forced to return from Sabarimala (Left); Rehana's house vandalised (Right)

As she was making her trek to the hill shrine, two unidentified men on bikes, according to reports,  attacked Rehana's house in Kochi on Friday morning. Window panes were shattered and a gas cylinder and flower pots were thrown onto the road in front of the house. There was no one present in the house at the time of the attack.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES | Sabarimala entry: Third woman forced to return after protestors stop her at Pamba

Rehana Fathima is also a model, a mother of two, and an employee of BSNL. She acted in 'Eka', a film about intersexuality, directed by her husband Manoj K Sreedhar.

Rehana had stirred up a controversy in March when she posted topless photos of herself with watermelons after a Kozhikode-based professor comparing women's breasts to watermelons. The photos received both backlash and support until they were finally taken down by Facebook. She was part of the Kiss of Love campaign against moral policing in 2014, and was also one of the first women to participate in the Thrissur pulikkali in 2016. Pulikkali is a traditional dance form performed by men dressed like tigers during the festival of Onam in Kerala. 

TAGS
Sabarimala row Sabarimala women entry House vandalised Activist's house vandalised Rehana Fathima Kavitha Jakkala Sabarimala protests controversy

