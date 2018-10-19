Home States Kerala

Sabarimala is not a place for sex tourism: Former Travancore Devaswom Board President Gopalakrishnan

Prayar Gopalakrishnan called the entire episode as an agenda driven one and asserted that Sabarimala is not a place for sex tourism.

Published: 19th October 2018 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala-women entry-protests

For representational purposes (BP Deepu | EPS)

By Online Desk

An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Friday virtually turned into an area of confrontation for the third straight day, after three women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine.

Adding more fuel to the controversy, former Travancore Devaswom Board President Prayar Gopalakrishnan called the entire episode as an agenda driven one and asserted that Sabarimala is not a place for sex tourism.

He said, "This is agenda driven. Police is also involved in it...This is not a place for sex tourism. This is the abode of Lord Ayappa."

A few days back, Prayar Gopalakrishnan had said that restrictions on the entry of women in the 10-50 age group at Sabarimala was due to a speciality of the deity.

“Gender equality is not violated here, but only the restriction on the age group of the women,” he said.

He went on to add that the protection and continuance of the speciality of the deity would be needed for the very existence of the temple.

He said women in the restricted age group won’t offer worship at Sabarimala as they are aware of the importance of the temple practice and the speciality of the deity.

"Even after the SC verdict, women who believe in the ongoing practices won’t visit the hill shrine. Devotees won’t prevent the entry of women at Sabarimala. However, chances of violation of law and order could not be ruled out if vested interests play a dirty game in the name of the court order, he warned, adding that the authorities should be on alert to prevent any violence," he said.

Gopalakrishnan had earlier warned that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the cause of protecting ongoing practices at the temple.

(With inputs from ENS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prayar Gopalakrishnan Sabarimala Sabarimala women entry Travancore Devaswom Board Sabarimala controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp