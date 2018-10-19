Sabarimala is not a place for sex tourism: Former Travancore Devaswom Board President Gopalakrishnan

By Online Desk

An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Friday virtually turned into an area of confrontation for the third straight day, after three women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine.

Adding more fuel to the controversy, former Travancore Devaswom Board President Prayar Gopalakrishnan called the entire episode as an agenda driven one and asserted that Sabarimala is not a place for sex tourism.

He said, "This is agenda driven. Police is also involved in it...This is not a place for sex tourism. This is the abode of Lord Ayappa."

A few days back, Prayar Gopalakrishnan had said that restrictions on the entry of women in the 10-50 age group at Sabarimala was due to a speciality of the deity.

“Gender equality is not violated here, but only the restriction on the age group of the women,” he said.

He went on to add that the protection and continuance of the speciality of the deity would be needed for the very existence of the temple.

He said women in the restricted age group won’t offer worship at Sabarimala as they are aware of the importance of the temple practice and the speciality of the deity.

"Even after the SC verdict, women who believe in the ongoing practices won’t visit the hill shrine. Devotees won’t prevent the entry of women at Sabarimala. However, chances of violation of law and order could not be ruled out if vested interests play a dirty game in the name of the court order, he warned, adding that the authorities should be on alert to prevent any violence," he said.

Gopalakrishnan had earlier warned that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the cause of protecting ongoing practices at the temple.

