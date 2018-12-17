Rahul Easwar arrested in Palakkad for violating bail terms

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Rahul Easwar, the president of Ayyappa Dharma Sena was arrested by the Palakkad police from a PWD rest house here on Monday where he had come to attend a function of the Hindu Mahasabha.

Earlier the court in Ranni had cancelled Easwar's bail application on Saturday for violating the bail conditions. A case was filed against him for interfering with the police in Sabarimala during the monthly poojas when the devotees tried to stop women's entry into the temple.

As per the bail conditions, Easwar was required to sign at the local police station every Saturday for a period of two months. The police had submitted a report at the Grama Nyayalaya in Ranni stating that Rahul had violated the bail conditions.

The police had pointed out that he had not signed at the local police station on December 8. Meanwhile, Rahul Easwar told media persons that the charge that he had violated the bail conditions was a mere technicality. He said that the police was trying to dilute the Sabarimala issue and wreaking vengeance on those persons who supported the believers. Rahul said that he has not got the order of the Grama Nyayalaya and once he receives it, he will approach the high court for bail.