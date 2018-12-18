Kerala High Court: 4,071 empanelled conductors shown the door

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC on Monday dismissed 4,071 empanelled conductors, the biggest mass sacking in the state’s recent history.

The orders were issued on the basis of the High Court’s direction. The state government is remaining mum on its future plan with regard to the sacked employees, who include people who have chipped in as many as eight years of service.

On Monday, the High Court severely criticised the corporation for not obeying its order and warned of strict action against the top brass of the corporation. The HC’s interim order was based on a petition by PSC-selected candidates waiting for an appointment. None of the 4,051 persons who received advice memo was appointed by the corporation.

10% services to be cut

T’Puram: KSRTC will not be able to operate at least 10 per cent of the total services from Tuesday, a top officer said. A total of 815 services got disrupted on Monday. The corporation has sent appointment letters to about 250 candidates recruited by PSC.

ALSO READ | Government will abide by HC ruling: A K Saseendran

Transport Minister A K Saseendran said he was concerned over the running of the utility. Corporation’s CMD Tomin Thachankary said they would challenge the HC order at the Supreme Court. “Sometimes, this temporary disengagement can lead to a permanent engagement for the employees,” he said.

The corporation, along with its notices to all units to disengage the empanelled staffs, issued directions to pay permanent conductors extra for taking up additional duties, starting Monday.

“The government and the KSRTC management are bound to move forward with the HC order, so the management has decided to implement the order. This decision for sure will affect the jobs of those employees who were depending on the corporation for their livelihood,” Saseendran said.

“As per a new order issued on Monday, the regular conductors will be paid more for additional duty. Earlier, conductors were paid the wages of empanelled staff. However, in view of the new development, this has been increased.

“The management has come up with a solution to increase their remuneration for additional duty in order to encourage them to take additional duty,” said KSRTC sources. The corporation will have to grapple with many issues.

“The corporation has decided to disengage the empanelled employees from service. As these employees were assigned to fill the vacant posts of the permanent staffs, their disengagement will surely affect the corporation’s service operation,” said Hena P N, KSRTC Deputy Law Officer.

The HC declined to accept the various arguments put forward by the corporation, including the need of more conductors during the ongoing Sabarimala season.