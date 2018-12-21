30 women from Chennai all set for Sabarimala pilgrimage, to reach Kottayam on December 23

By Online Desk

A team of 30 women from 'Manithi', a Chennai-based right group, will set out to Sabarimala on a pilgrimage.

On December 23, the group will reach Kottayam from where they will proceed towards the hill shrine.

Considering the ongoing protests against women's entry into the shrine, Kerala government has guaranteed complete security to the activists.

They decided to go ahead with the pilgrimage following an e-mail conversation with the state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Manorama reported. The date for the journey was finalised following communication with the police over the phone.

The intention is to have a darshan of Lord Ayyappa. As per the customs, all the members are strictly adhering to the Mandalakaala vrutham (pre-pilgrimage rituals). All members of the group have the backing of their family, the report added.

Multiple efforts by women to reach Sabarimala shrine have failed ever since the Supreme Court verdict allowed entry of women of all age groups into the temple following strong protests and violence at Sannidhanam and surrounding areas.

Earlier, a 40-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh and her family had to abandon their pilgrimage after being stopped by the agitators.