WATCH | Kerala cops release video of 'happy' Sabarimala pilgrims from Chennai

At a time when the debate over the impact of security restrictions imposed at Sabarimala by the Kerala police is gaining momentum, the official Facebook page of the force has released a video of "happy" pilgrims in its defence.

This comes at a time when the government and social media users have busted multiple sources propagating fake news on police action at Sabarimala.

In the one-and-a-half-minute-long video, two pilgrims, who introduce themselves as regulars from Chennai, express their satisfaction at the arrangements made in Sannidhanam and in the approach of the policemen.

Appreciating the cops for their helpful mentality and for the way they have managed the crowds at the hill shrine, the pilgrims added that checks have been minimal.

When a cop asks them in the video about how they felt about the police presence at Sannidhanam, a devotee responds that though they were initially skeptical because of the ongoing protests, the polite behaviour of the personnel on duty has changed their mind.

In the post that has that has gone viral on Facebook, the Chennaiites also talk about how a motorbike-borne policeman helped them at a bus depot on their way to the temple.

The Kerala Police Facebook page, popular for its thought-provoking memes and witty exchanges, has a following of over 9 lakh people, and has been busy tackling fake news propagated against the police action in Sabarimala.

Earlier, a photo of policemen manhandling a man did the rounds. Social media users said it showed how people protesting women's entry to the temple are brutally assaulted by the force. But later, it turned out that the photo was actually of a CPI-M activist getting lathi-charged during the UDF rule in Kerala, which ended in 2016. Similarly, a decade-old photo of an SFI activist being arrested by cops was widely circulated as police action against women participants of "Save Sabarimala" rallies.

Denying two other major allegations levelled against the cops, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that there is no truth in the allegations that all the rooms at the Sannidhanam meant for pilgrims had been locked up by the police and that the Valiya Nadappandal was sprayed with water to prevent people from taking rest there.

However, the High Court on Wednesday had observed that policemen have no right to take law into their hands, and they need to treat pilgrims at the temple with respect.

Sabarimala is witnessing a heavy rush of devotees following the easing of travel restrictions on Thursday.