Home States Kerala

Reinforce Wall with all religions, personalities: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The meeting opined the present controversy would have a “natural death” if the event is conducted successfully. 

Published: 23rd December 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state committee has asked the government to rope in various religious heads and prominent personalities from different walks of life to attend the Women’s Wall on January 1.

The meeting observed the Opposition’s criticism on the programme could be overcome by the successful conduct of the event. People of all religions and castes should be encouraged to participate.

Women’s Wall is not a political event. It is one of the several programmes of the government to spread awareness on equality for women. The 2018-19 budget had earmarked Rs 50 crore for women empowerment programmes while the Women’s Wall was announced only recently.

The meeting noted the controversy and criticisms on the event were unnecessary. Special care should be taken to avoid people being misled by smear campaigns.

The meeting opined the present controversy would have a “natural death” if the event is conducted successfully. 

ALSO READ | The wall belongs to all living beings in this land: Pinarayi Vijayan

Vested political interests behind smear campaign: CM

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged people with vested political interests are misleading public on the Women’s Wall. The government had repeatedly said public money would not be spent for the programme.

But some quarters are repeating the lie it  is funded by the government. “They’re trying to mislead the public in the name of an affidavit submitted by the government in the High Court. It has crossed all limits,” he said. Former CM Oommen Chandy’s statement is also aimed at creating misunderstanding among people, he said. Large number of women would participate in the Wall, which aims at a continuation of the Renaissance Movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPM Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp