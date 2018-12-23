Reinforce Wall with all religions, personalities: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state committee has asked the government to rope in various religious heads and prominent personalities from different walks of life to attend the Women’s Wall on January 1.

The meeting observed the Opposition’s criticism on the programme could be overcome by the successful conduct of the event. People of all religions and castes should be encouraged to participate.

Women’s Wall is not a political event. It is one of the several programmes of the government to spread awareness on equality for women. The 2018-19 budget had earmarked Rs 50 crore for women empowerment programmes while the Women’s Wall was announced only recently.

The meeting noted the controversy and criticisms on the event were unnecessary. Special care should be taken to avoid people being misled by smear campaigns.

The meeting opined the present controversy would have a “natural death” if the event is conducted successfully.

Vested political interests behind smear campaign: CM

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged people with vested political interests are misleading public on the Women’s Wall. The government had repeatedly said public money would not be spent for the programme.

But some quarters are repeating the lie it is funded by the government. “They’re trying to mislead the public in the name of an affidavit submitted by the government in the High Court. It has crossed all limits,” he said. Former CM Oommen Chandy’s statement is also aimed at creating misunderstanding among people, he said. Large number of women would participate in the Wall, which aims at a continuation of the Renaissance Movement.