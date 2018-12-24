Kerala women's wall will script Guinness Record: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thirty lakh women from different religions and communities will participate in the January 1 women’s wall, which will feature in the Guinness Book of World Records, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said on Sunday.

The women will form the human wall from the Kasargod taluk office to Ayyankali Square in Thiruvananthapuram and hold placards with messages such as ‘Don’t make Kerala a lunatic asylum again’, ‘Protect renaissance values’ and ‘Ensure equality for women’, Kodiyeri told reporters at the conclusion of the two-day state committee meeting of CPM.

At the meeting, the committee observed the controversies surrounding the women’s wall had only helped in increasing the programme’s relevance. The meeting of renaissance organisations convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan helped in blocking the Sangh Parivar’s attempts of Hindu polarisation in the state.

The meeting observed the preparatory work for the women’s wall was progressing well. Women’s meetings were held in 15,000 centres and 2,000 foot marches were being conducted. Women squads visited 30 lakh households till now and visit another 40 lakh households before December 27. National Left leaders Brinda Karat, Subhashini Ali and Mariam Dhawale will attend the event.

Not against NSS, but erring leaders

Kodiyeri did not respond to NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair’s allegation that Pinarayi was being arrogant on the Sabarimala issue. “It is not that we can’t respond in the same language, but will do it only when required,” he said. Kodiyeri said NSS had every right to air its opinion on the issue.

“Unlike the Congress or BJP, NSS opposed women’s entry into Sabarimala right from the beginning of the court case. We aren’t against NSS for its stand. However, we exposed its stand to participate in Sangh Parivar’s Ayyappa Jyothi programme and also to oust its members who were willing to participate in the women’s wall,” he said. “CPM is not against NSS, SNDP or any other community organisation. However, we will oppose the wrong stand of their respective leaderships,” he said.

KSRTC

CPM will ask the government to appoint empanelled conductors to remaining vacancies after the appointment of PSC recruits, Kodiyeri said.

LS Polls

He said CPM will begin the work for Lok Sabha polls with a state-level workshop at the AKG Centre on January 3 which will be attended by members of the state committee, district secretariats and secretaries of Assembly and LS constituency committees.

“The Left aims to have maximum members in the Lok Sabha to ensure a secular government. Poll campaigns will focus on the Centre’s anti-Kerala stand during the floods,” he said. CPM will collect election funds online too, he said.