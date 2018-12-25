No trace of any extremist links to Manithi women team yet: Kerala intelligence officers

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Intelligence wing of the state police has started probing the background of Manithi, whose members had unsuccessfully tried to trek the Sabarimala hill shrine. Senior intelligence officers said so far they have not received any information to suggest that the Chennai-based organisation has any Naxal or extremist connections.

On Sunday, the 11-member group tried to enter the shrine after crossing the Pampa river, but was blocked soon by a group of protesters which finally prompted the police to move the women out to safety. A senior intelligence officer told Express they have been scouting the Manithi group and are yet to find any lead that could connect them to extremist groups.

“We have just begun gathering information and there is a lot of work to be done. But we have not found any hints that could cement doubts that arose from certain quarters that the group had dubious connections. They claim to be a progressive social movement and till now we have got nothing to say otherwise,” an officer said.

However, the intelligence wing, it has been learnt, is tracing the police action from the time the group entered Kerala till they were allowed to reach Pampa in a private vehicle, which had sparked another controversy as only KSRTC buses are allowed beyond Nilakkal. This came close on the heels of the allegation that the police had shown “unusual haste” in transporting the women to Sabarimala. They will also check whether the police officers had made any dereliction in their duty while accompanying the women from the foothills of Sabarimala upward. The members of the group had alleged that they were not given proper police enforcement while climbing the hills.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera denied the officers have made any lapse in implementing the Supreme Court verdict.

VS comes out against police

Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan has come out against the police in the Sabarimala issue. VS has urged the government to take action against those who attacked the houses of women who went to Sabarimala as per the Supreme Court verdict. When there are such law and order issues, the police should not stand as mute witnesses, Achuthanandan said in a statement.

Plot to sabotage Sabarimala pilgrimage: V Muralidharan

BJP leader V Muralidharan MP has alleged that CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his office were involved in a conspiracy to sabotage the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The latest two incidents in which women groups’ arrived at Pampa with fool-proof security were proof of the hidden agenda of the CM.