Red light to Kerala’s 'Renaissance' float for Republic Day parade? Not yet, says Defence Ministry

NEW DELHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could lead to another political tussle between the state and Centre, the latter has denied permission to Kerala’s float, on Renaissance movements like Vaikom Satyagraha, Temple Entry Proclamation and Non-Cooperation Movement, for the Republic Day parade.

The picture, however, will be clear only by Wednesday, with sources telling Express the file is still with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office. “It’s still with the Defence Minister and I’m not sure of the tableaus of Kerala and Election Commission of India,” said a Defence Ministry officer.

The move comes at a time when the state is taking up measures to create awareness on Renaissance values in the wake of the apex court verdict favouring women’s entry to Sabarimala. Naturally, the reason cited is political.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the Centre denied permission despite the Cultural Committee giving its nod. The office added Kerala was not included in the list even though 14 states were given the nod.