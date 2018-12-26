Home States Kerala

Can't protect activists who visit Sabarimala for political mileage, police officers tell DGP 

The police should be allowed to dissuade the activists from visiting the temple, the report advised.

Published: 26th December 2018 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

A Kerala cop on duty with a devotee at Sabarimala (Photo | Facebook/Kerala Police)

By Online Desk

Police officers deployed at Sabarimala have reportedly told the Kerala DGP Loknath Behera that they will not be able to extend security to women activists attempting to enter the hill shrine merely for publicity.

The cops deployed to protect women from the protesters have been working under intense pressure. In view of the swelling numbers of pilgrims, it becomes very hard for them to secure the activists who usually announce their itinerary and arrival time on social media in advance, the special officers in charge of security at Sabarimala said. 

The police should be allowed to dissuade the activists from visiting the temple, the report advised.

Over 1 lakh devotees visited the hill shrine on Christmas Day and the flow is expected to increase, according to Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar. The heavy rush to the shrine is expected to continue until the Mandala Puja, the final day of the 41-day annual festival.

The police claimed that Bindu, one of the women who attempted to trek to the Sabarimala hills on Tuesday, had a criminal record with many cases pending against her. The Kozhikode-resident, along with Kanakadurga from Malappuram, was sent back by the police citing security problems.

Kochi-based activist Rehana Fathima, who had also tried to enter Sabarimala, was arrested in November on charges of hurting religious sentiments through posts on social media. 

