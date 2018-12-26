Home States Kerala

Two kg gold seized at newly-inaugurated Kannur International Airport

According to DRI, the person identified as Muhammad Shan who landed at Kannur from Abu Dhabi had hidden the gold inside a microwave oven.

Published: 26th December 2018 10:42 AM

kannur international airport

The Kannur International Airport was inaugurated on December 9 (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Customs officials on Tuesday night caught hold of a person who tried to smuggle gold at the newly inaugurated Kannur International Airport. The incident comes within a month since the airport was officially opened for flight operations on December 9.

According to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the person identified as Muhammad Shan landed at Kannur from Abu Dhabi in an Air India Express flight on Tuesday.

He had hidden the gold inside a microwave oven, said the officials. Shan who has been taken into custody is being quizzed by DRI officials

Those waiting to receive the accused at the airport are also taken into custody.

Kannur international airport gold seized DRI

