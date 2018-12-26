Two kg gold seized at newly-inaugurated Kannur International Airport

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Customs officials on Tuesday night caught hold of a person who tried to smuggle gold at the newly inaugurated Kannur International Airport. The incident comes within a month since the airport was officially opened for flight operations on December 9.

According to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the person identified as Muhammad Shan landed at Kannur from Abu Dhabi in an Air India Express flight on Tuesday.

He had hidden the gold inside a microwave oven, said the officials. Shan who has been taken into custody is being quizzed by DRI officials

Those waiting to receive the accused at the airport are also taken into custody.