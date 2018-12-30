No action against PK Kunhalikutty on skipping triple talaq discussion in LS: IUML 

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: The IUML, a key ally of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, Sunday said it has received a "satisfactory" explanation from its MP - P K Kunhalikutty for abstaining from the crucial discussion and voting on the 'triple talaq' bill in the Lok Sabha and that it was not contemplating any action against him.

In a statement, party supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal said he was "satisfied" with Kunhalikutty's explanation on the matter.

READ | IUML seeks Kunhalikutty’s explanation as controversy rages

"Since the party is satisfied with his explanation, there is no need for any action against him. The controversy on the matter should end keeping in mind the party's interest," he said, adding at the same time, people's representatives need to exercise caution and function in a responsible manner and ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Discontent was brewing in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) over Kunhalikutty's absence from the discussions on the bill. Kunahalikutty is the party general secretary and MP from Malappuram.

Thangal also said party MPs have been directed to hold talks with other UPA allies and like-minded parties to ensure the defeat of the bill when it is taken up in the Rajya sabha on Monday.

Talks in this regard are going on in Delhi, he said.

Another party MP, E T Muhammed Basheer, had voted against the bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

READ | IUML in a spot after MP Kunhalikutty skips triple talaq voting session

Kunhalikutty, considered a powerful IUML leader, had told media in Dubai Saturday that he had to skip the discussion and voting to attend an important meeting of the governing body of party organ "Chandrika" and it was not intentional.

The MP also refuted media reports that he had abstained from the discussion to attend a marriage of a businessman.

Meanwhile, activists of the PDP Sunday took out a march to Kunhalikutty's residence in Malapuram district, demanding his resignation from the Lok Sabha for hurting the sentiments of the community over the issue.

Workers of the Indian National League (INL), part of the ruling LDF, had taken out a march to his house on Saturday.