Home States Kerala

Amid challenges, Kerala government expects 55 lakh participation for Women's Wall

As many as 174 outfits have extended their support, including social, political, religious, NGOs and women’s organisations.

Published: 31st December 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just a day to go, the state is making the last-minute preparations for the Women’s Wall amid raging allegations and counter allegations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala traded arguments and counter-arguments on Sunday as well. The CMO said it is expecting the participation of over 55 lakh people, as against the previously expected 30 lakh.

 

ALSO READ: Women's Wall will counter anti-women campaigns: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

 

As many as 174 outfits have extended their support, including social, political, religious, NGOs and women’s organisations. As part of the campaign, 25,000 squads formed in connection with the event had visited 70 lakh houses. As many as 7,000 women’s campaign marches, two-wheeler marches, meetings, renaissance discourses, and other programmes were organised across the state.

The Women’s Wall will be formed from Kasaragod to Vellayambalam in Thiruvananthapuram on the national highway on January 1. The participants will be assembled by 3 pm at the NH and a trial will be done by 3.45 pm. The Women’s Wall formation will take place from 4 to 4.15 pm. The renaissance protection pledge will then be narrated, followed by public meetings to be attended by the Chief Minister and designated ministers.

The state government on Sunday convened a meeting of government officers and representatives of participating organisations at the Secretariat annex to review the preparations. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran who presided over the function said arrangements have been made to accommodate 3 lakh women in Thiruvananthapuram. Around 10,000 students have come forward voluntarily to take part in the Women’s Wall, the minister said. The police have been directed to manage traffic and the movement of participants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala government Women’s Wall Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp