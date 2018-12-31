Amid challenges, Kerala government expects 55 lakh participation for Women's Wall

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just a day to go, the state is making the last-minute preparations for the Women’s Wall amid raging allegations and counter allegations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala traded arguments and counter-arguments on Sunday as well. The CMO said it is expecting the participation of over 55 lakh people, as against the previously expected 30 lakh.

As many as 174 outfits have extended their support, including social, political, religious, NGOs and women’s organisations. As part of the campaign, 25,000 squads formed in connection with the event had visited 70 lakh houses. As many as 7,000 women’s campaign marches, two-wheeler marches, meetings, renaissance discourses, and other programmes were organised across the state.

The Women’s Wall will be formed from Kasaragod to Vellayambalam in Thiruvananthapuram on the national highway on January 1. The participants will be assembled by 3 pm at the NH and a trial will be done by 3.45 pm. The Women’s Wall formation will take place from 4 to 4.15 pm. The renaissance protection pledge will then be narrated, followed by public meetings to be attended by the Chief Minister and designated ministers.

The state government on Sunday convened a meeting of government officers and representatives of participating organisations at the Secretariat annex to review the preparations. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran who presided over the function said arrangements have been made to accommodate 3 lakh women in Thiruvananthapuram. Around 10,000 students have come forward voluntarily to take part in the Women’s Wall, the minister said. The police have been directed to manage traffic and the movement of participants.