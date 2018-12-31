Home States Kerala

Women's Wall will counter anti-women campaigns: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

There is a section who suggest the CPM has been drifting towards identity politics of late, leaving behind the class politics it has been following over the years, he said.

Published: 31st December 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ideological debates revolving around the Women’s Wall have taken forward the cause of women a lot in recent days, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The wall will be a milestone in the history of modern Kerala as it has already brought a new lease of life to women’s movements in the state.

ALSO READ: Amid challenges, Kerala government expects 55 lakh participation for Women's Wall

There is a section who suggest the CPM has been drifting towards identity politics of late, leaving behind the class politics it has been following over the years, he said. Their arguments are not valid; the fight against caste and gender oppression is part of the class struggle. The Communist party believes the liberation of women is part of social liberation, he said.

Those who try to malign the image of the party do not have much knowledge of history, as our renaissance leaders and social reformers - Sree Narayanan Guru, Chattampi Swamikal, V T Bhattathiripad, Mannathu Padmanabhan - had actively supported the upliftment of women in history.

ALSO READ: One lakh Jacobites to strengthen Women’s Wall in Kochi

“Similarly, the contribution of Muslim renaissance leaders like Makati Thangal, Vakkom Moulavi and Haleema Beevi cannot be forgotten. So also with Akkamma Cherian who was at the forefront of the people’s struggle in Travancore in the pre-independence era,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala CM CPM Women's Wall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp