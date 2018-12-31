Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala against Women’s Wall

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the Women’s Wall is a communal wall and not a renaissance wall. Chennithala told reporters here on Sunday that the CM has also admitted that only Hindu organisations were called for the preliminary discussions of the Women’s Wall and that this was due to the fear of the RSS gaining ground. This means that he is also fanning up Hindu communalism to fight the RSS/BJP mode of communalism and ostracising the minority communities, he said, adding that this is what he has been sounding all these days.

He said that dividing the society on communal lines is unbecoming of a CM and against the spirit of constitution. He said that for protecting the honour of women, there is no need of forming a wall. It can be done easily if the CM desires so using the machinery he has. He said that it is during the period of Vijayan’s rule that maximum atrocities against women was carried, adding that the government should first make its house in order instead of forming the wall.

“The recent attacks by DYFI men against a group of women and children who were conducting Christmas carol is outrageous. The women took shelter inside a church to save themselves from the goons. What the CM has done to prevent this attack?” he asked.