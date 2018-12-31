Home States Kerala

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala against Women’s Wall

Chennithala said on Sunday that the CM has also admitted that only Hindu organisations were called for the preliminary discussions of the Women’s Wall.

Published: 31st December 2018 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

A sand art built in connection with the promotion of Women’s Wall scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The sand art was arranged by the DYFI at Shanghumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the Women’s Wall is a communal wall and not a renaissance wall. Chennithala told reporters here on Sunday that the CM has also admitted that only Hindu organisations were called for the preliminary discussions of the Women’s Wall and that this was due to the fear of the RSS gaining ground. This means that he is also fanning up Hindu communalism to fight the RSS/BJP mode of communalism and ostracising the minority communities, he said, adding that this is what he has been sounding all these days.

ALSO READ: Amid challenges, Kerala government expects 55 lakh participation for Women's Wall

He said that dividing the society on communal lines is unbecoming of a CM and against the spirit of constitution. He said that for protecting the honour of women, there is no need of forming a wall. It can be done easily if the CM desires so using the machinery he has. He said that it is during the period of Vijayan’s rule that maximum atrocities against women was carried, adding that the government should first make its house in order instead of forming the wall.

“The recent attacks by DYFI men against a group of women and children who were conducting Christmas carol is outrageous. The women took shelter inside a church to save themselves from the goons. What the CM has done to prevent this attack?” he asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala women’s wall RSS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp