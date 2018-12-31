Home States Kerala

Kerala Health Minister’s ultimatum to government doctors on long leave

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the re-entry of the long-term absentees into their respective services will be subjected to conditions, including the signing of bonds.

Published: 31st December 2018 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health Minister has issued an ultimatum to the long-term absentees in the Health Department. According to the minister, a direction has already been given to the concerned to initiate strict action against those including doctors and other staff who are on unauthorised absence for a long time. The ultimatum for the absentees has been set as January 15.

“Those who were on unauthorised leave will have to re-enter into their respective services on or before January 15. The defaulters will be dealt with disciplinary actions,” said K K Shailaja.

“The respective department heads will have to prepare and submit an ‘action taken report’ on the said appointments. They will have to prepare a list of the defaulters who continue to be on leave after January 15. The disciplinary action against them will be based on the aforementioned report,” said Shailaja. Earlier, 36 doctors with the Medical Education Department had been sacked for unauthorised leave.

