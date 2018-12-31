Home States Kerala

Schoolkids’ abuse to be addressed: Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja

District child protection officers have been entrusted with the successful implementation of the programme.

Published: 31st December 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Child abuse, Sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to put an end to child abuse in the state, the Women and Child Development Department will roll out the ‘Bhadram’ programme, set to be implemented at a cost of Rs 72.80 lakh and focusing on sensitising school students, parents and staff of educational institutions on child rights and the POCSO Act.

ALSO READ: Kerala Health Minister’s ultimatum to government doctors on long leave

“Though there were strict provisions in the law, including the POCSO Act, there is a rising trend in child abuse cases,” said Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja.

Bhadram is being rolled out in this backdrop. “The main aim of the initiative will be to sensitise parents and the staff of educational institutions to create awareness among students regarding child abuse and to identify such children and rehabilitate them,” said the minister. The programme will cover all educational institutions, including government, aided, unaided, CBSE, ICSC schools.

According to the Social Justice  Department, as part of the campaign, booklets on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the POCSO Act will be distributed among students.

District child protection officers have been entrusted with the successful implementation of the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child Abuse Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp