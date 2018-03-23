A furious Santhosh went back home and returned with a knife and he allegedly stabbed Harish

MALAPPURAM: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 21-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her father at Pathanapuram in Areekode on Thursday. Police, who identified the victim as Athira, have taken her father Rajan into custody.

Police said Athira, belonging to Thiyya community, had been in love with a military man, a Koyilandy native from the SC community.

Athira murder case: Police confirm honour killing, victim’s father held

Their wedding was scheduled to be held at a temple in Areekode on Friday. Despite Rajan’s strong resistance, it was fixed as Athira remained adamant.

Local residents said Rajan opposed the marriage citing the boy’s caste. A driver, Rajan is a drunkard and engaged in illegal liquor sale, according to a local political activist. Manjeri SI N B Shaiju said, “Caste might have prevented Rajan from giving consent to the marriage. He was drunk while stabbing his daughter.”

On Thursday afternoon, Athira was chased by Rajan following an argument. Though she managed to hide inside a nearby house, Rajan found her out and stabbed her.