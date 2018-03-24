MALAPPURAM: The police have confirmed Thursday’s murder of a girl at Pathanapuram, near Areekode, as honour killing and arrested Rajan, 42, father of the victim, in connection with the incident.

Areekode sub-inspector Shinod K told Express that a case has been registered on charges of murder and a probe will be initiated into the honour killing aspect of the murder.

Athira, 23, hailing from Thiyya family, was stabbed to death by her father following differences in opinion on her marriage. She was in a relationship with Brijesh, 25, from Koyilandy. Brijesh, a military man, belongs to the SC category and this caused opposition from Rajan.

Athira had been working as a lab technician at Manjeri Medical College and her wedding was scheduled to be held at a simple function at a temple at Areekode on Friday, following mediation talks between the police and Athira’s relatives.

Athira

Meanwhile, Brijesh told reporters Athira faced threat from her family even after the police intervention. One of Brijesh’s friends told Express Athira was sent with her parents after they gave consent to her wedding.

Last week, Athira approached Brijesh after she managed to flee from her house and told him she was scared of her father. Brijesh approached the Areekode police station with Athira and a reconciliatory talk was held with Areekode sub-inspector as mediator.

“The police and Athira’s parents assured us their support and we left the station. But, she faced threats from her family even after the talks,” said Brijesh’s friend, who accompanied him to the police station.

On Thursday afternoon, Athira was chased by Rajan following an argument between the duo. Athira, who managed to hide in a nearby house, was, however, stabbed by Rajan. She succumbed to her injuries at a private medical college at Mukkam by Thursday evening.

Her body has been handed over to relatives after postmortem examination at the Kozhikode Medical College.