Home States Kerala

Thanneermukkom bund, a farmers’ landmark, passes into Kerala's history

A farmers’ committee created history in 21 days by constructing a 550m-long mud bund in the mid portion of the lake preventing the flow of water.

Published: 12th May 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kuttanad farmers and labourers constructing the bund at Thanneermukkom in 1975 (file picture). (Inset) Kunchappan Koshy

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  The 20th century ‘sethubandhan’ is set to become history with the demolition of the longest mud bund in India constructed in 1975. The Thanneermukkom bund across the Vembanad lake was constructed about 43 years ago to prevent the intrusion of salt water and facilitate farming in the fertile soil of Kuttanad. With the construction of the bund, Kuttanad became the rice bowl of Kerala and the ‘below sea level farming method’ became a unique model in the world.

Now, the Irrigation Department is set to demolish the mud bund connecting the first and second stages of the concrete bund for the commissioning of the third stage of the concrete bund. The mud bund is an example of the willpower of the farmers of Kuttanad.

When even the engineers of the Irrigation Department expressed concern over the construction of a mud embankment, the farmers of Kuttanad took up the challenge. A farmers’ committee, led by former Nedumudi panchayat president Kunchappan Koshy, created history in 21 days by constructing a 550m-long mud bund in the mid portion of the lake preventing the flow of water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thanneermukkom bund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sreejith custodial death: Top ranking officer suspended

Ro-Ro to resume service from May 13

0719mariner020224

Kerala pilgrims get ready to ride the crest of a Haj wave

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood