Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy terms Karnataka developments 'shameful'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy has said that the post-poll developments in Karnataka were a shame to the country.

"BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to pay the price for this. After Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, the governor's office was influenced in Karnataka too," he said.

"Despite a clear majority and signed memorandum of all MLAs, the governor did not invite the Congress-JDS alliance to form a government. Also, the BJP was given an unprecedented 15 days to prove majority," he said.

Chandy said the latest High Court order on the Solar Commission report proved that truth will prevail. He refused to comment on whether the LDF government's decision to conduct a probe on the basis of the commission report was an act of vendetta.

He said his government's decision to order to conduct a CBI probe into the SNC-Lavalin case in which present chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a key accused wasn't politically motivated.

"Following the Vigilance clean chit to Pinarayi, there were allegations that our government colluded with the Opposition to save him. To allay the apprehensions, we decided to hand over the case to the CBI," he said.

"But the government's recommendation was rejected by the then UPA government at the centre. Later, based on a private petition, the HC ordered a CBI probe into the case," he said.