Home States Kerala

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy terms Karnataka developments 'shameful'

Chandy also said the latest High Court order on the Solar Commission report proved that truth will prevail.

Published: 17th May 2018 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (FIle | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy has said that the post-poll developments in Karnataka were a shame to the country.

"BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to pay the price for this. After Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, the governor's office was influenced in Karnataka too," he said.

"Despite a clear majority and signed memorandum of all MLAs, the governor did not invite the Congress-JDS alliance to form a government. Also, the BJP was given an unprecedented 15 days to prove majority," he said.

Chandy said the latest High Court order on the Solar Commission report proved that truth will prevail. He refused to comment on whether the LDF government's decision to conduct a probe on the basis of the commission report was an act of vendetta.

He said his government's decision to order to conduct a CBI probe into the SNC-Lavalin case in which present chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a key accused wasn't politically motivated.

"Following the Vigilance clean chit to Pinarayi, there were allegations that our government colluded with the Opposition to save him. To allay the apprehensions, we decided to hand over the case to the CBI," he said.

"But the government's recommendation was rejected by the then UPA government at the centre. Later, based on a private petition, the HC ordered a CBI probe into the case," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oommen Chandy BJP congress Karnataka polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says unified administrative system in schools soon

death, murder,suicide

Kozhikode: Woman kills daughter; toddler escapes murder bid

Meteorological Department warns fishermen of low pressure in Arabian sea

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yedyurappa (PTI file photo)
BJP's B S Yedyurappa takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls