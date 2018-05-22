Home States Kerala

Trial in Nedumbassery FICN case to enter final stage

The case relates to the seizure of 1,950 FICNs of Rs 500 denomination from Malappuram native Abid Chullikulavan at the Nedumbassery airport on January 26, 2013.

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:51 AM

money, 500 currency, cash

Representational Image (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial in the Nedumbassery fake Indian currency note (FICN) case will enter the final stage as the examination of defence witnesses will complete on Tuesday. The NIA judge will examine the second defence witness.The case relates to the seizure of 1,950 FICNs of Rs 500 denomination from Malappuram native Abid Chullikulavan at the Nedumbassery airport on January 26, 2013.

The other accused persons in the case are Mohammed Haneefa of Kodungallur, Thrissur; Abdul Salam of Wandoor, Malappuram; Antony Das of Valaparai, Tamil Nadu and Aftab Batki.Accused Kunjumohammed alias Kunjutty had turned approver. Batki is a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and controlled his fake currency smuggling syndicate.However, Batki, who has been absconding in Gulf countries, is yet to be arrested.

“During the trial, 32 prosecution witnesses were examined. The trial procedure under CrPC Section 313 was also completed. Once the examination of defence witnesses is over, the final hearing will be held,” said an NIA officer.

P G Manu is appearing for the NIA. Recently, the Kerala High Court had lifted UAPA charges against the accused stating the FICN case was reported before February 2013, that is, before the UAPA amendment which defined the word ‘terrorist’ in more detail was enforced. After the UAPA charges were lifted, the arrested persons were granted bail.

