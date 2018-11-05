Home States Kerala

Kerala BJP admits it orchestrated Sabarimala agitation as part of its 'agenda'

'We put forward an agenda and all others surrendered before it. The protests from October 17 to 22 were planned and executed by the BJP,' said the party president Sreedharan Pillai.

Published: 05th November 2018 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters attack journalists’ vehicles as they arrive to report the Sabarimala temple reopening after the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women. (Photo | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: BJP has admitted that the ongoing Sabrimala agitation was planned and orchestrated by the party as part of its 'agenda'. During a speech at a Yuva Morcha meeting, the audio of which has now surfaced, BJP president Sreedharan Pillai said the 'tantri' (chief priest) had discussed with him the option of closing down the sanctum sanctorum to prevent women of reproductive age from entering the shrine.

ALSO READ: Over 2000 held in police crackdown across Kerala

"We put forward an agenda and all others surrendered before it. The protests from October 17 to 22 were planned and executed by the BJP. We debuted our two state general secretaries to camp at specified places and they successfully completed their mission. When women tried to enter the shrine, it was a district general secretary of the Yuva Morcha who mobilised devotees and prevented the move," Sreedharan Pillai claimed.

IN PICS: Sabarimala turns war zone as police, mob clash at Nilakkal

The BJP president said the chief priest Kantararu Rajeevaru called him when women were poised to enter the shrine. He asked whether closing down the sanctum sanctorum would amount to contempt of court. "I assured him (Rajeevaru) that we are with him and that contempt of court charge would not stand. If such a case should be registered, it would be against tens of thousands of our workers, I told him," Sreedharan Pilliai said adding that his assurance prompted the chief priest to take a bold stand.

ALSO READ: BJP will support only peaceful protests by devotees at Sabarimala, says Sreedharan Pillai

Pillai claimed that it was chief priest's stand which landed the police and the government in a fix. We expect him to adopt the same course of action. "When the contempt of court case was filed I was listed as prime accused and Rajeevaru was second accused. Since I stand with him as an accused, his confidence in us has increased," Pillai added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Sabarimala protest Sreedharan Pillai Sabarimala row

Comments(7)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sri ram s
    The double standard of the BJP has been exposed and has genuinely hurthe the cause of the true devotees by politicising this issue. In spite of all the hullabaloo created by the kerala wing of BJP and it's affiliates
    22 days ago reply

  • Rajan Karunakaran
    Contempt of court by leading political party leaders is serious crime.
    22 days ago reply

  • Chand
    The BJP's shameless attempt to exploit religious sentiments for political gains stands thoroughly exposed. The party is desperate to win a few seats from Kerala and is out to achieve that by hook or by crook with the blessings of Amit Shah.
    25 days ago reply

  • C K Unnikrishnan
    This is another Communist ploy
    25 days ago reply

  • D. Albert
    BJP's agenda is not hidden. BJP elements are so sure of their position and influence
    25 days ago reply

  • Mattur Sameer
    Ridiculous as the headline sounds
    25 days ago reply

  • Bharat Mahaan
    The Sabarimala devotees protest was a genuine people's movement
    25 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp