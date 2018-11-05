Home States Kerala

Kerala government deploys policewomen above 50 years at Sabarimala; Congress, BJP welcome move

Women personnel who are not in the menstruating age group have been deployed for security inside the temple complex while those younger are stationed along the route from Nilackal base camp

Published: 05th November 2018 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala-women entry-protests

Image used for representational purposes (BP Deepu | EPS)

By PTI

SABARIMALA: The Kerala government has declared its resolve to enforce the Supreme Court's order on women's entry into Sabarimala temple, but it deployed only policewomen over 50 years of age at the shrine when it opened Monday, a move welcomed by both the Congress and the BJP.

ALSO READ | Kerala HC raps government, says it has no right to interfere in Sabarimala affairs

The two parties are up in arms against the Left Front government for its decision not to file a review petition against the apex court's order lifting the ban on entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine.

Officials said only women personnel who are not in the menstruating age group have been deployed for security inside the temple complex while those younger are stationed along the route from Nilackal base camp to Pamba, from where the pilgrims trek 5 km to the temple of Lord Ayyappa, its perennially celibate deity.

MM Hassan, a senior Congress leader and former state unit chief of the party, said he did not find any "fault" with the government's decision and that deploying younger women at the temple complex would have "provoked" devotees.

ALSO READ | Kerala BJP admits it orchestrated Sabarimala agitation as part of its 'agenda'

"I cannot find any fault with the government's move deploying women aged over 50 at 'Sannidhanam' (temple complex). Deploying younger women would have provoked devotees," Hassan said.

Referring to the Left Front government's decision to enforce the Supreme Court order and not go for a review, he said had the government acted keeping in mind the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees the present situation would not have arisen.

BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president S Suresh said only women of menopausal age should be put on duty at the shrine in keeping with its age-old traditions.

At least 15 policewomen aged 50 years or more have been deployed at the 'Sannidhanam'.

When asked why only policewomen over 50 years were deployed inside the temple, Inspector General of Police M R Ajith Kumar said women staff of "eligible" age from various departments were stationed at the shrine for official duty for quite some time.

Large-scale protests had erupted in different parts of Kerala on October 17 when the doors of the temple had opened for the first time after the Supreme Court's landmark order.

Backed by the Congress and the BJP, besides Hindu fringe groups, the protesters had fought pitched battles with police resulting in injuries to many.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala government Sabarimala Sabarimala temple Sabarimala Temple row

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp