Neyyattinkara murder: Police team sent to Tamil Nadu to trace accused DySP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a 32-year-old man was allegedly murdered by Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar following an altercation, the investigation team probing the case has been sent to Tamil Nadu after reports that the accused was absconding in Madurai. The police team involving two sub-inspectors left for Madurai on Wednesday morning. Sources said the accused would move for anticipatory bail and his phone is found to be switched off.

On Tuesday, the Neyyattinkara police have registered a murder case (IPC Section-302) against Harikumar and a special investigation team was constituted. He was also suspended by the department as part of the disciplinary measure.

Sanal Kumar, 32, was allegedly pushed before a speeding car by the accused late Monday following an argument over parking their cars at Kodanagavila near Neyyattinkara. Sanal, an electrician and a resident of Kamukinkode near Neyyattinkara were fatally injured and succumbed to injuries following heavy blood loss. Harikumar, eventually went absconding soon after the incident.

Speaking to Express, Sujith Das, Nedumangad ASP, who is leading the team, said that a police team has been sent to Madurai to trace the accused and probe is simultaneously progressing in Neyyattinkara too. On Wednesday, a police team raided the house of Harikumar at Neyyattinkara.

"We are weighing all the options. The team has some pressure to trace the accused at the earliest. We have some clues and are not in a position to divulge. However, the accused will soon be landed in the police net", Sujith said.

As per the FIR, the accused police officer and Sanal Kumar entered into a scuffle over latter's vehicle being parked in such a way that it obstructed the police officer's vehicle. Harikumar, who came to his friend's house, was in mufti and hence Sanal did not identify him.

During the scuffle, Harikumar allegedly pushed him to the road and Sanal received severe injuries after being hit by a car. Though he was rushed to the Medical College hospital, his life could not be saved.

'Harikumar should be dismissed'

Meanwhile, Viji, Sanal's wife, has said that Harikumar should be dismissed from the police service and he should be arrested.

"Suspension is not enough. He should be behind the bars and he should be removed from the service", Viji said.

A delegation of people from Neyyattinkara also submitted a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday demanding the arrest of Harikumar. A dawn to dusk hartal was observed at Neyyatitnkara on Tuesday in protest against the incident.

Residents also staged a sit-in on the national highway blocking the traffic for around three hours. Harikumar is accused of various allegations and an intelligence report was prepared by higher police officers against him earlier. However, no action was taken against him. Sanal leaves behind two sons, Albin,4 and Ebin,2.