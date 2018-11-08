BJP’s rath yatra to ‘protect’ Sabarimala begins today

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The BJP will launch its ‘Sabarimala Protection Rath Yatra’, led by party state president P S Sreedharan Pillai, from Madhur in Kasargod on Thursday. BJP national leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa will flag off the yatra which will culminate at Pathanamthitta with a massive rally on November 13.

Speaking to reporters here, BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan said the yatra is being taken out as a mark of protest against the Pinarayi Vijayan government which is ‘suppressing Ayyappa devotees with an iron fist’. The yatra will send out a strong message against use of police force on devotees and attempts to wreck the independence of the Devaswom Board.

“Lakhs of people, of which half will be women, will gather at the grand meeting during the culmination of the yatra at Pathanamthitta. Public meetings to be held in connection with the yatra will witness the participation of national leaders of the BJP and the NDA,” Radhakrishnan said.

Accusing the LDF Government of creating a ‘terror atmosphere’ in Sabarimala by deploying thousands of policemen, Radhakrishnan said basic amenities such as food water and toilet facilities were being denied to Ayyappa devotees with the aim of stifling their protests.

The BJP leader also blamed the state government for not utilising Central funds allocated under the Swadesh Darshan scheme. Owing to the alleged apathy of the LDF Government in conducting preliminary works, fund for the `100 crore project was set to lapse by November 30, Radhakrishnan claimed.

Asked about the action of RSS leader Valsan Thillenkery in climbing down Sabarimala shrine’s ‘pathinettam padi’ (18 steps) with his back to the temple, Radhakrishnan said Thillenkery had already expressed his willingness to be part of the rectification measures if his action amounted to any sort of defilement. He also claimed that the RSS leader’s role in controlling the devotees was acknowledged by the Chief Minister himself.