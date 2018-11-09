Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says Centre should reconsider to leasing of airports

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday appealed to the Centre to reconsider its decision to lease out six airports, including Thiruvananthapuram aerodrome, for operation, management and development under the Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The Union cabinet took this decision stating that it would increase efficiency and revenue and bring in more investments.

But by keeping them in public sector, the airports can be developed and also attract investments, Vijayan said in a Facebook Post.

The decision has come at a time when the state government was going ahead with steps to acquire 18 acres for the development of the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the first to come up in the state, he said, adding the move was "totally disappointing."

Alleging that the Centre was trying to fully privatise the civil aviation sector in phases, Vijayan said this was against national interest and the government should withdraw from such a move, Vijayan said.

The Union Cabinet Thursday approved a proposal to manage Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangaluru besides Thiruvananthapuram airports under public private partnership (PPP).