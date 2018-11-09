Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says Centre should reconsider to leasing of airports

The Union cabinet took this decision stating that it would increase efficiency and revenue and bring in more investments.

Published: 09th November 2018 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday appealed to the Centre to reconsider its decision to lease out six airports, including Thiruvananthapuram aerodrome, for operation, management and development under the Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The Union cabinet took this decision stating that it would increase efficiency and revenue and bring in more investments.

But by keeping them in public sector, the airports can be developed and also attract investments, Vijayan said in a Facebook Post.

The decision has come at a time when the state government was going ahead with steps to acquire 18 acres for the development of the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the first to come up in the state, he said, adding the move was "totally disappointing."

Alleging that the Centre was trying to fully privatise the civil aviation sector in phases, Vijayan said this was against national interest and the government should withdraw from such a move, Vijayan said.

The Union Cabinet Thursday approved a proposal to manage Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangaluru besides Thiruvananthapuram airports under public private partnership (PPP).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan Public Private Partnership

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp