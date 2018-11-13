Home States Kerala

Nepotism is a closed chapter now, says K T Jaleel

Meanwhile, the CPM district leadership has come in support of the minister.

Published: 13th November 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 09:46 AM

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Giving a clear indication that he will not quit from the Cabinet, Higher Education and Minorities minister K T Jaleel called the nepotism row a closed chapter since Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation general manager K T Adeeb has tendered his resignation.

Interacting with the media at Kuttippuram on Monday, the minister said “more allegations are being raised against me after the earlier allegations have turned to be pointless.”

Meanwhile, the CPM district leadership has come in support of the minister. In a statement, party district secretary E N Mohandas alleged IUML was unleashing violence and demanded the party leadership to control its activists. “Violence is being unleashed against the minister in the name of protests. They are blocking the minister even during private functions. This is not the democratic way of protesting,” the statement said.

Agitations to continue
The district on Tuesday witnessed strong protests against Jaleel demanding his resignation. Youth League activists waved black flags at the minister during his way to Ponnani while Youth Congress activists staged protests at Kuttippuram. Police took three Youth League activists into custody at Chamravattam junction.   Changaramkulam police have taken four persons including three Youth Congress leaders into custody in connection with Sunday’s protests. Alleging Youth Congress workers were tortured in the custody, Youth Congress took out a protest march to Changaramkulam police station. V T Balram MLA inaugurated the march.

UDF to strengthen protests
With CPM district leadership throwing its weight behind the minister, the UDF has decided to strengthen its ongoing protests. Youth League Malappuram district committee has decided to hold panchayat-level protests against the minister. Claiming that the “Chief Minister’s adopted son is guilty’, the programme will be inaugurated at Valanchery on Tuesday. IUML state general secretary K P A Majeed and Youth League state general secretary P K Firos will attend the programme. “The minister will be publicly trailed till he quits,” said Youth League district president Anwar Mullampara.  Youth Congress, which staged protests at various parts of the district, will also join the agitation. UDF has also decided to hold a mass protest at Alathiyur where the minister is expected to inaugurate a cooperative hospital on November 19.

