Security tightened: ‘No restrictions imposed on mediapersons’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Sabarimala temple opening on Friday in view of the Mandala Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, the state police have tightened the security measures owing to the Supreme Court judgment allowing women to enter the temple regardless of age. According to State Police Chief Loknath Behera, the pilgrims will be allowed to enter the temple from Nilakkal from 11 am on Friday. In a statement, the DGP said the pilgrims will be allowed to go to Pampa from Nilakkal from noon in KSRTC buses.

Unlike the security cover during the Thulam month pooja and hithira Atta Vishesham, the police deployment will be higher as the government expects a heavy rush from Friday. Moreover, more than 800 women have expressed interest to visit the temple through the Sabarimala virtual queue system of the Kerala Police.

The temple had witnessed high drama on November 5 and 6 following frenzied protests leading to around a dozen women in the age group of 10 - 50 being prevented from reaching the shrine and the police and agitators fighting a pitched battle over the LDF Government’s decision to implement the court order.

No restriction of any sort has been imposed on media persons.

Earlier, the DGP had ordered the police to remain alert following intelligence reports on the likely intrusion of fundamentalists and anti-social elements under the guise of devotees. In a circular, the DGP said such groups might carry explosives or explosive devices concealed in the ‘Irumudikettu. The statement said the fundamentalist groups are capable of handling and operating remote-controlled IEDs. Hence the ‘Irumudikettu’ should be checked thoroughly.

The DGP also instructed to seek assistance from intelligence agencies of other states. special monitoring from the Special Branch will be implemented at Sannidhanam and Pampa. Similarly, the materials which are transported in tractors from Pampa to Sannidhanam will be checked. So far, 3,731 people have been arrested and 545 cases registered in connection with last month’s violence.

2,300 personnel, including a 20-member commando team have been deployed to ensure smooth ‘darshan’, 100 women police personnel and another 30 women personnel in the rank of circle inspector and sub-inspector and above the age of 50 will be deployed for security