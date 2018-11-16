Home States Kerala

Riddle unlocked as government allows Board to ask SC for more time

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed that the Travancore Dewaswom Board can go ahead with a petition seeking time to implement the Supreme Court order on women entry.

Published: 16th November 2018 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pandalam Palace managing committee president P G Sasikumara Varma, thantris Kandararu Rajeevararu and Kandararu Mohanararu arriving after the meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day of fast-changing equations over the Sabarimala imbroglio, when the elusive middle point remained out of reach in the  forenoon, a glimmer of hope emerged during the government’s meeting with the members of the royal family and thantris that it was not averse to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) seeking more time to enforce the September 28 Supreme Court order.

Following the green signal from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the TDB, which met late in the evening, came up with a plan to file a petition seeking more time to implement the SC verdict, paving way for a peaceful pilgrim season, which begins on Friday. However, a final decision on it will be taken at Friday morning’s Board meet.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala issue: Half of Congress has become RSS, alleges Pinarayi Vijayan

The state government opened the doors for a consensus path after keeping everyone on tenterhooks for hours. In the morning, the all-party meet convened by the Chief Minister saw both the ruling front and the Opposition refusing to budge from their declared stance. At the meet, the Chief Minister made it clear the government is bound to implement the SC order in its letter and spirit while the Opposition --- UDF and

BJP --- came down heavily on the government for its adamant stance.
However, by afternoon, the Chief Minister made an obvious climbdown from his earlier stance, letting the TDB to take a call moving a petition seeking more time. In his evening meeting with the Pandalam royal family and the thantris, Pinarayi was positive towards a consensus move.

After meeting the CM, Thantri Kandararu Rajeevararu requested women to stay away from the temple. Sashi Kumara Varma of the Pandalam Royal Family made it clear they would not go back from protecting the customs.

Earlier at the all-party meet, the Chief Minister put forth a suggestion on exploring the possibility of introducing a system whereby special dates can be designated for entry of women devotees. However the suggestion did not go down well with the Opposition parties.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed that the Travancore Dewaswom Board can go ahead with a petition seeking time to implement the Supreme Court order on women entry, said Sasikumara Varma of the erstwhile Pandalam royal family. He was speaking to reporters at the Secretariat after attending the meeting called by the Chief Minister along with the Thazhmon Thantri family. 

ALSO READ | Sabarimala issue: All-party meet fails to resolve impasse 

Varma told reporters there is no climb down on the part of the royal family and the Thantri family on the issue of women entry and their opinion is as always for no entry of women of the restricted age group to the hill shrine. 

When asked whether women will be allowed entry for a particular day during the festival season, he said, “No. We are totally against the entry of women in the temple. The Chief Minister has told us that on the basis of the Supreme Court order, the government will not be in a position to do anything other than allow the entry of women and we opposed it.”

Varma also said they are never the tools or pawns in the hands of any political party and that both the Pandalam royal family and the Thantri family have stuck to their demands which were given in writing to the Chief Minister. 

Thantri requests women to stay away

Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru while told reporters, “We have told the Chief Minister that we can never accept the entry of young women to Sabarimala and that there is no change in our position from the earlier one. I can only request young women of the restricted age group not to come to Sabarimala temple.” When asked whether he would close the temple if women enter the shrine, he said, “We can discuss that when something like that happens. We are hoping and praying no such thing will happen.”

Prohibitory order imposed  on four places in Sabarimala, Erumeli
Kottayam: District Collector B S Thirumeni has issued a seven-day prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC at four places in Sabarimala (Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and Ilavunkal) and in Erumeli from Thursday evening. The order came into effect from 6 pm. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala issue Pinarayi Vijayan Travancore Devaswom Board Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp