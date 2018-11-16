Riddle unlocked as government allows Board to ask SC for more time

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day of fast-changing equations over the Sabarimala imbroglio, when the elusive middle point remained out of reach in the forenoon, a glimmer of hope emerged during the government’s meeting with the members of the royal family and thantris that it was not averse to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) seeking more time to enforce the September 28 Supreme Court order.

Following the green signal from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the TDB, which met late in the evening, came up with a plan to file a petition seeking more time to implement the SC verdict, paving way for a peaceful pilgrim season, which begins on Friday. However, a final decision on it will be taken at Friday morning’s Board meet.

The state government opened the doors for a consensus path after keeping everyone on tenterhooks for hours. In the morning, the all-party meet convened by the Chief Minister saw both the ruling front and the Opposition refusing to budge from their declared stance. At the meet, the Chief Minister made it clear the government is bound to implement the SC order in its letter and spirit while the Opposition --- UDF and

BJP --- came down heavily on the government for its adamant stance.

However, by afternoon, the Chief Minister made an obvious climbdown from his earlier stance, letting the TDB to take a call moving a petition seeking more time. In his evening meeting with the Pandalam royal family and the thantris, Pinarayi was positive towards a consensus move.

After meeting the CM, Thantri Kandararu Rajeevararu requested women to stay away from the temple. Sashi Kumara Varma of the Pandalam Royal Family made it clear they would not go back from protecting the customs.

Earlier at the all-party meet, the Chief Minister put forth a suggestion on exploring the possibility of introducing a system whereby special dates can be designated for entry of women devotees. However the suggestion did not go down well with the Opposition parties.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed that the Travancore Dewaswom Board can go ahead with a petition seeking time to implement the Supreme Court order on women entry, said Sasikumara Varma of the erstwhile Pandalam royal family. He was speaking to reporters at the Secretariat after attending the meeting called by the Chief Minister along with the Thazhmon Thantri family.

Varma told reporters there is no climb down on the part of the royal family and the Thantri family on the issue of women entry and their opinion is as always for no entry of women of the restricted age group to the hill shrine.

When asked whether women will be allowed entry for a particular day during the festival season, he said, “No. We are totally against the entry of women in the temple. The Chief Minister has told us that on the basis of the Supreme Court order, the government will not be in a position to do anything other than allow the entry of women and we opposed it.”

Varma also said they are never the tools or pawns in the hands of any political party and that both the Pandalam royal family and the Thantri family have stuck to their demands which were given in writing to the Chief Minister.

Thantri requests women to stay away

Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru while told reporters, “We have told the Chief Minister that we can never accept the entry of young women to Sabarimala and that there is no change in our position from the earlier one. I can only request young women of the restricted age group not to come to Sabarimala temple.” When asked whether he would close the temple if women enter the shrine, he said, “We can discuss that when something like that happens. We are hoping and praying no such thing will happen.”

Prohibitory order imposed on four places in Sabarimala, Erumeli

Kottayam: District Collector B S Thirumeni has issued a seven-day prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC at four places in Sabarimala (Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and Ilavunkal) and in Erumeli from Thursday evening. The order came into effect from 6 pm.