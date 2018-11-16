Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Cochin International Airport authorities reviewing situation as protest continues

The airport witnessed an unprecedented protest at 4.45 am as activist Trupti Desai arrived at the airport for Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Published: 16th November 2018 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police stand guard after women s rights activist Trupti Desai unseen arrived at the Cochin International Airport to visit the Sabarimala temple in Kochi Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the namajapa (prayer) protest organised by Sabarimala devotees and Sangh Parivar in front of the domestic terminal of Cochin International Airport (CIAL) completed eight hours, the airport authorities reviewed the situation at the airport. Though the protest is causing inconvenience to the passengers, the airport authorities have not initiated any steps to remove the protesters considering the volatile situation.

Airport Managing Director V J Kurian told Express that he is reviewing the situation. "It is a high security zone and no protest should be held on the airport premises. Though the protest has caused inconvenience it has not affected the operations of the airport. We have not asked police or CISF to remove the protesters," he said.

The Cochin airport witnessed an unprecedented protest at 4.45 am as activist Trupti Desai arrived at the airport for Sabarimala pilgrimage. Though the Supreme Court has allowed entry of young women to the hill shrine in its September 28 verdict, the devotees in Kerala has been protesting against implementing the order claiming that it is against the customs.

Around 5,000 devotees and Sangh Parivar activists have gathered in front of the airport terminal to foil any attempt by the activist to proceed to Sabarimala. BJP state general secretaries A N Radhakrishnan and K Surendran are present at the protest venue.

CLICK HERE TO GET LIVE UPDATES ON SABARIMALA PROTESTS

Trupti Desai arrived at the airport by an Indigo flight from Pune at 4.45 am. She came with a team of six women activists and was planning to go to Kottayam. However, she couldn't step out of the airport terminal as a large crowd gathered in front of the terminal and started chanting slogans. Though police tried to escort her outside, the attempt was dropped as the protesters said they will not allow her to proceed to Sabarimala.

An attempt to arrange a taxicab for her also failed as no taxi operator was willing to take her out. Realising that it will be an uphill task to escort the activist to Sabarimala, the police urged her to return to her native. However, Trupti Desai threatened that she will stage a sit in at the airport if the police failed to arrange security for her.

Meanwhile, Online Taxi Drivers Union president P J Paulson said, the union has refused to take Trupti Desai to Sabarimala as Online aggregators Ola refused to pay compensation to the owner of the car that was damaged by protesters in October.

"Ranjith, a member of our union had taken a news channel reporter to Sabarimala during the monthly poojas in October. However, the car was damaged by the protesters at Nilakkal. Ranjith suffered a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh and Ola refused to bear the expenses. So we decided not to take people to places where there are chances of violence," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Kochi Airport CIAL Trupti Desai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp