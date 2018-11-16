Sabarimala protests: Kerala HC grants bail to six accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to six accused persons, who were arrested in connection with the violence in Sabarimala and Nilakkal and directed to furnish Rs 25000 for destructing public property.

Justice Sunil Thomas granted bail to the first accused S Shylesh, Kulanada, Second accused Anand V Kurup, Edappally, fourth accused Abhilash Raj, Kulanada, fifth accused Kiran, Manimala, 17 the accused Govind Madhusoodhanan and 18th accused Harikumar, Thripunithura.

According to the prosecution, on November 17 the petitioner along with about 1000 persons formed into an unlawful assembly in protest against the entry of women and resorted to rioting and assaulted the police. The total value of the public property damaged was around 1678500 and private property which included the camera, private vehicles and media vehicles were around Rs 1558000.

The court observed that a portion of the value of damage caused is liable to be deposited as a condition for granting bail. "Since 100 persons are stated to be involved, out of which 100 has been identified, the court feels that a reasonable amount has to be fixed while granting bail, which should not be onerous also. While fixing the tentative amount to be paid, the fact that the damages caused by a different group at separate places have been clubbed together by the investigating agency is also taken note of," the court observed.

The court held that each of the petitioners should execute a bond for a sum of Rs 40000 with two sureties for the like sum each. The petitioners shall not enter the limits of Pampa police station for a period of three months from the date of release except for the purpose of appearing in the court or before the police. However, in case of extreme emergency, the petitioners can enter the limits with permission of the Magistrate. The court also directed them to surrender their passports within one week.